UK’s Hynamics and Ireland’s ESB to jointly construct green hydrogen plant in Wales

Friday, 18 October 2024 14:49:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Hynamics, a subsidiary of UK-based energy company EDF, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Irish state-owned energy company ESB Group for the construction of a green hydrogen plant at the Port of Barry in Wales.

Accordingly, both parties will work on formalizing contracts in relation to the co-development of the Barry hydrogen project by the end of this year, with the intent to secure the necessary financing.

The project will support the green hydrogen sector by producing and supplying green hydrogen for the decarbonization of industrial operations around the Port of Barry.


Tags: UK Europe Decarbonization 

