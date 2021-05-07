﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukrainian steelmaker DMK sees increased outputs in January-April

Friday, 07 May 2021 18:22:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-April period of the current year, Dneprovsky Integrated Iron and Steel Works (DMK), one of the leading steel producing assets in Ukraine, produced 865,000 mt of crude steel and 860,000 mt of finished steel, up 2.5 percent and up 3.5 percent, year on year, respectively, according to a local media source.

Meanwhile, the company’s pig iron production in the given period amounted to 800,000 mt, up one percent year on year. On the other hand, the company’s iron ore agglomerate output fell by 4.3 percent year on year to 1.31 million mt in the given period.

In April alone, the company produced 220,000 mt of pig iron, 225,000 mt of crude steel and 230,000 mt of finished steel. In the meantime, the company’s iron ore agglomerate tolaled 375,000 mt in April, SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: Ukraine  CIS  steelmaking  raw mat  production  pig iron  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  May

Ukrainian steel mills record increased outputs in January-April
06  May

Ukraine's Zaporizhstal records increased outputs in January-April
15  Apr

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih focused on pig iron production in Q1
13  Apr

Ukraine’s Central GOK sees 4.6 percent decline in iron ore pellets output in Jan-Feb
12  Apr

Ukraine’s pig iron exports more than double in March