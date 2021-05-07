Ukrainian steelmaker DMK sees increased outputs in January-April

Friday, 07 May 2021 18:22:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-April period of the current year, Dneprovsky Integrated Iron and Steel Works (DMK), one of the leading steel producing assets in Ukraine, produced 865,000 mt of crude steel and 860,000 mt of finished steel, up 2.5 percent and up 3.5 percent, year on year, respectively, according to a local media source.

Meanwhile, the company’s pig iron production in the given period amounted to 800,000 mt, up one percent year on year. On the other hand, the company’s iron ore agglomerate output fell by 4.3 percent year on year to 1.31 million mt in the given period.

In April alone, the company produced 220,000 mt of pig iron, 225,000 mt of crude steel and 230,000 mt of finished steel. In the meantime, the company’s iron ore agglomerate tolaled 375,000 mt in April, SteelOrbis has learned.