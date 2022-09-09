﻿
Ukraine’s Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts coke and pig iron shipments to Poland

Friday, 09 September 2022 14:27:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

On September 6, Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia imposed certain restrictions on the transportation of products classified under HS codes 2704,7201 7214 and 2601, namely coke, semi-coke of coal, lignite or peat, cast iron, pig iron in ingots or primary forms, hot worked bars of iron, steel and ores, iron concentrates, including roasted pyrite.

The convention applies to all shipments of products mentioned above to the Polish station of PKP Szczecin Port Central, with the only exception for shipments from the Kryvyi Rih-Holovny and Kryvyi Rih stations of the Prydniprovsk railway, done by the sender ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to the recipient of cargo TSL Silesia Sp. z o.o. The new amendments are valid for an indefinite period, until cancellation, SteelOrbis has learned.


