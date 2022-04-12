﻿
Ukraine’s AMKR successfully conducts blowing-in at BF No. 6 after over a month of stoppage

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 17:26:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

One of Ukraine’s largest steelmakers, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, has continued with the scheduled restart of blast furnace No. 6, which had been idled for over a month due to the Russian invasion.

The company has successfully conducted blowing-in of the furnace and is expectıng to produce the first thousand metric tons of pig iron per day. Later, AMKR expects to produce 5,000 mt of pig iron per day. The company’s coke production and mining divisions are also increasing output, the official statement reads. “It is the first pig iron produced during the war. The new logistic chain, the new product shipments,” an official of Kryvyi Rih city said.

As was mentioned previously, AMKR also intends to restart blast furnace No. 8 by May and to start exporting iron ore concentrate from the beneficiation plant No. 1 by May 10.


