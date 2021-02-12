﻿
Ukraine’s titanium ore and concentrate exports down 23% in January

Friday, 12 February 2021 12:19:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Ukraine-based producers exported 40,330 mt of titanium ore and concentrate, down 23 percent year on year, according to Ukrainian customs data. Meanwhile, in terms of value Ukraine’s titanium ore and concentrate exports fell by 17.8 percent year on year to $10.3 million mt. In particular, supplies to China accounted for 40.1 percent of the total value, while Turkey and the Czech Republic accounted for 25.31 percent and 12.09 percent, respectively.

Ukraine is one of the main suppliers of titanium-containing products in the world, with a closed manufacturing process, from the extraction of titanium-containing ores to downstream processing.

In 2020, Ukraine’s titanium ore and concentrate exports declined by 13.5 percent year on year to 536,900 mt.


