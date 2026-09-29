EBA calls on Ukraine to extend scrap export ban into 2027

The European Business Association (EBA) has called on the Ukrainian government to maintain its zero quota on scrap exports in 2027, arguing that scrap remains a strategically important raw material for the country's steel industry amid the ongoing war, damage to production and energy infrastructure and reconstruction needs.

Ukraine introduced a zero quota on scrap exports from January 1, 2026, with the aim of ensuring domestic manufacturers have access to raw materials required for production, including for defense and reconstruction. EBA member companies have now appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Economy to retain the measure.

Ukraine's ferrous scrap exports rose 53 percent in 2025

According to the association, Ukraine exported 448,680 mt of ferrous scrap in 2025, up 53 percent year on year. EBA member companies believe that easing the existing restrictions could result in renewed growth in exports and create a shortage of raw materials for domestic steel producers.

The association noted that processing scrap domestically generates added value, supports employment and tax revenues and provides raw material for the production of steel and finished steel products. It also highlighted scrap's role in reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions from steelmaking, particularly in view of the implementation of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

€180/mt export duty proposed as alternative

EBA called for the scrap export ban to be extended through 2027. If the restriction is lifted, however, its member companies propose introducing an export duty of €180/mt for all destinations, taking Ukraine's international obligations into account.