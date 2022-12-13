Ukraine’s iron ore exports down 42.9 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 14:48:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine's iron ore exports have remained severely affected by the ongoing Russian hostilities in the country. Due to the Russian invasion, exports fell sharply due to the blockade of ports and logistical challenges. Also, having continued to search for alternative ways to deliver their products, Ukrainian suppliers have been faced with the limited capacity of Ukrainian rail company Ukrzaliznytsia due to the influx of cargoes.

Accordingly, during the first 11 months this year, Ukraine's iron ore exports totaled 23.2 million mt, down 42.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, its exports in terms of value in the given period declined by 57.1 percent year on year to $2.84 billion. Slovakia was the leading sales destination in the period in question accounting for a 19.2 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian iron ore exports, while the Czech Republic and Poland accounted for 16.8 percent and 16.41 percent shares, respectively.

In November alone, Ukraine’s iron ore and iron ore concentrate exports declined by 80.2 percent year on year and by 26.8 percent month on month, to 783,200 mt. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore and iron ore concentrate exports in the given month decreased by 76.8 percent year on year and by 29.2 percent month on month, to $72.6 million.