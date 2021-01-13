Ukraine's iron ore exports up 16 percent in 2020

Wednesday, 13 January 2021 16:41:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In 2020, Ukrainian mining companies exported 46.3 million mt, increasing by 16 percent year on year.

In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore exports in the period in question rose by 24.8 percent year on year to $4.24 billion. China with its sixty percent share of the total value of Ukrainian iron ore exports during the period in question remained the leading consumer. Meanwhile, Poland and the Czech Republic accounted for 8.9 percent and seven percent of the total value, respectively.

In December alone, Ukraine’s iron ore exports amounted to 3.32 million mt, rising by 34.2 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore exports in December increased by 2.4 times year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.