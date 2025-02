Ukrainian iron ore mining and processing complex Sukha Balka, a part of DCH Group, has announced that it has started the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 2 MW at Frunze mine. The decision to build a solar power plant was due to a shortage of generating capacity and restrictions on electricity consumption.

A total of 2,740 panels will be installed at the plant. The power plant will be commissioned in the second quarter of 2025.