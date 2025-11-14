 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine's...

Ukraine's Zaporizhkoks modernizes stacker No. 2

Friday, 14 November 2025 14:17:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhkoks, a coke mill belonging to Metinvest group, has announced that it has invested UAH 3.7 million ($87,911) in the major overhaul of its rotary-mobile stacker No. 2 in the coal-preparation section of its coke plant. The modernized unit is now back in operation, capable of processing up to 450 mt of raw material per hour.

During the overhaul, Zaporizhkoks applied chemical anti-corrosion protection across all components. The upgrades have significantly enhanced both reliability and safety, while the interval between major overhauls has been extended by another three years - a move expected to stabilize the technological continuity of the coal-preparation section and reduce maintenance costs.

Stacker No. 2 plays a critical role in the plant’s logistics chain: acting as the “conductor” in the coal field, it automates bulk material stacking, creating even piles in constrained space and under adverse weather conditions. With the overhaul complete, the unit supports sustained material flow into the coke-making process.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Production Investments 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Zaporizhkoks completes overhaul of coke oven battery No. 2

14 Jul | Steel News

KZhRK to maintain focus on investment program in 2021

09 Oct | Steel News

Interpipe to invest in new railway wheels production line to increase exports

19 Sep | Steel News

Interpipe to invest $14 million to expand output of OCTG with premium connection

03 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest secures loan to finance new concaster at Ilyich Steel

24 Jul | Steel News

Interpipe invests $8 million in new pipe finishing line

04 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih starts hot tests of coke oven battery No. 5

03 May | Steel News

Metinvest’s Ilyich launches first phase of sinter plant gas cleaning system

26 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih starts construction of new continuous casting plant

28 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s investments up 48 percent in 2017

15 Feb | Steel News