Ukraine's Zaporizhkoks modernizes stacker No. 2

Ukraine-based Zaporizhkoks, a coke mill belonging to Metinvest group, has announced that it has invested UAH 3.7 million ($87,911) in the major overhaul of its rotary-mobile stacker No. 2 in the coal-preparation section of its coke plant. The modernized unit is now back in operation, capable of processing up to 450 mt of raw material per hour.

During the overhaul, Zaporizhkoks applied chemical anti-corrosion protection across all components. The upgrades have significantly enhanced both reliability and safety, while the interval between major overhauls has been extended by another three years - a move expected to stabilize the technological continuity of the coal-preparation section and reduce maintenance costs.

Stacker No. 2 plays a critical role in the plant’s logistics chain: acting as the “conductor” in the coal field, it automates bulk material stacking, creating even piles in constrained space and under adverse weather conditions. With the overhaul complete, the unit supports sustained material flow into the coke-making process.