Ukraine’s Zaporizhkoks completes overhaul of coke oven battery No. 2

Monday, 14 July 2025 13:39:47 (GMT+3)

Ukraine-based Zaporizhkoks, a coke mill belonging to Metinvest group, has announced that it has completed the next stage of its extensive modernization program, overhauling coke oven battery No. 2. In 2025 alone, the company invested approximately UAH 50 million ($1.19 million) in the overhaul, with total investments exceeding UAH 120 million ($2.86 million) over 2024-25.

This upgrade is part of a broader strategy to improve production sustainability, reduce environmental impact, and extend the technical lifespan of critical infrastructure. All repairs were conducted without halting coke production.

The company plans to invest UAH 324 million in capital repairs of production facilities, projects in labor protection and information technologies in 2025.

In June, the company produced 76,300 mt of blast furnace coke, up 5.1 percent year on year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


