﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s steel output down 70% in 2022 after Russian invasion

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 17:42:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine’s steel production indicated a nosedive in 2022 due to the negative impacts directly connected with Russia’s military invasion of the country which started on February 24 last year.

The destruction of Azovstal, the capture of Ilyich SW, in addition to the mills seized by Russia after 2014 have definitely impacted Ukraine’s steel industry as a whole. The activities of the remaining Ukrainian mills were seriously undermined by war-related logistic issues, namely, the almost non-existent access to Ukrainian sea ports, decreases in usage of river transportation, and the necessity to re-route steel exports and raw material imports through Europe. In addition, Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, mainly in the second half of 2022, caused disruptions in electricity supply and affected steel production activities.

As a result, in 2022 Ukraine lost 15.1 million mt of its steel output and produced only around 6.3 million mt. The pig iron production dropped 3.3-fold to 6.39 million mt, while finished steel production decreased 3.6-fold to 5.35 million mt.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Metinvest’s Kametstal resumes BF operation after Russian missile attack

14 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s steel and pig iron outputs fall further in November

13 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal hit by Russian missile

05 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s AMKR halts production due to blackouts after Russian attack

25 Nov | Steel News

SteelOrbis at SEAISI: Sanctions fail to reduce Russian steel exports much so far, trade flows change

15 Nov | Steel News

Zaporizhstal’s performance remains severely dented by war

03 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest operating at 30-50% of it pre-war capacity

01 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine's ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih resumes mining ahead of schedule

19 Oct | Steel News

Ukraine’s ferrous metals exports down 65.5 percent in January-September

14 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih proceeds with suspension of coke batteries No.1 and No.2

14 Oct | Steel News