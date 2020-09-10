﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 30.7 percent in January-August

Thursday, 10 September 2020 15:59:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-August period of the current year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports increased by 30.7 percent year on year to 2.05 million mt. In terms of value, in the given period pig iron exports rose by 14.6 percent year on year to $582 million mt. It is noteworthy that the US maintained its traditional ranking in first place among the main importers of Ukrainian pig iron, accounting for 57.47 percent of the total export value in the first eight months. In the meantime, China and Turkey accounted for 22.87 percent and 7.03 percent shares of the total export value in the given period, respectively.

In August alone, Ukraine’s pig iron exports amounted to 247,900 mt, increasing by 43.7 percent year on year.


Tags: raw mat  trading  Ukraine  pig iron  imp/exp statistics  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Sep

Ukraine’s steel output falls in Jan-Aug, pig iron output almost stable
02  Sep

Zaporizhstal increases pig iron output in Jan-Aug, crude and finished steel down
19  Aug

Metinvest’s Ilyich sees highest steel and raw materials output in January-July
18  Aug

Ukraine’s Azovstal increases crude steel output in January-July, finished steel output down
14  Aug

Russia’s steel exports rise in H1, raw material exports down