Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 30.7 percent in January-August

Thursday, 10 September 2020 15:59:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period of the current year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports increased by 30.7 percent year on year to 2.05 million mt. In terms of value, in the given period pig iron exports rose by 14.6 percent year on year to $582 million mt. It is noteworthy that the US maintained its traditional ranking in first place among the main importers of Ukrainian pig iron, accounting for 57.47 percent of the total export value in the first eight months. In the meantime, China and Turkey accounted for 22.87 percent and 7.03 percent shares of the total export value in the given period, respectively.

In August alone, Ukraine’s pig iron exports amounted to 247,900 mt, increasing by 43.7 percent year on year.