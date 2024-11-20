Ukraine’s Metinvest records higher crude steel and pig iron output in Jan-Sept

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for the first nine months of this year.

Accordingly, in the January-September period, the company’s total crude steel output amounted to 1.61 million mt, rising by five percent year on year, while its pig iron output moved up by two percent year on year to 1.37 million mt.

In the given period, Metinvest’s merchant semi-finished product output came to 626,000 mt, decreasing by 31.0 percent compared to the same period of last year, while its finished steel production went down by three percent from the first three quarters of 2023 to 1.68 million mt. In particular, its flats output fell by 14.0 percent year on year to 729,000 mt, while its longs production was up by eight percent year on year to 949,000 mt.

In the mining segment, the company’s total iron ore concentrate production in the first nine months increased by 63.0 percent year on year to 12.24 million mt, while its pellet production amounted to 4.57 million mt, up by 15.0 percent year on year. Additionally, its total coking coal concentrate production went down by 25.0 from the first nine months of last year to 3.22 million mt and its total coke output moved down by 11.0 percent year on year to 846,000 mt.