Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 84.9 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 14:46:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-July period of this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by 84.9 percent to 958,000 mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 1.13 million mt, up by 64.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given period, section exports came to 319,000 mt, moving up by 11.9 percent from the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months, domestic steel consumption rose by 1.7 percent year on year to 2.03 million mt, of which 711,600 mt was accounted for by imports.

In the same period, Ukraine imported 564,900 mt of flat steel, up by 21.8 percent year on year, while its section imports grew by 14.4 percent compared to the same period of 2023 to 135,500 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the January-July period amounted to 11,200 mt, compared to 6,100 mt recorded in the first seven months of last year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-July 2024 period were the EU (74.3%), Africa (8.8%), and the other European countries (7.6%), while the main importers of Ukrainian steel were other European countries (47.1%), the EU-27 (29.8%), and Asia (21.2%).


