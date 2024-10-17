Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 65.2 percent in January-September

In the January-September period of this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by 65.2 percent to 1.30 million mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 1.56 million mt, up by 61.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given period, section exports came to 465,000 mt, moving up by 18.9 percent from the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months, domestic steel consumption fell by 6.9 percent year on year to 2.43 million mt, of which 927,000 mt was accounted for by imports.

In the same period, Ukraine imported 735,700 mt of flat steel, up by 11.3 percent year on year, while its section imports grew by 18.8 percent compared to the same period of 2023 to 177,900 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the January-September period amounted to 13,400 mt, compared to 7,600 mt recorded in the first nine months of last year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-September 2024 period were the EU-27 (69.6%), Africa (11.7%), and the other European countries (7.6%), while the main importers of Ukrainian steel were other European countries (49.6%), the EU-27 (28.2%), and Asia (20.6%).