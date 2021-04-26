Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 0.8 percent in Q1

Monday, 26 April 2021 16:47:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the first quarter of the current year, Ukraine-based mills produced 188,100 mt of ferroalloys, down 0.8 percent year on year, according to UkrFA (Ukrainian association of producers of ferroalloys and other electrometallurgy products).

In particular, the output of silicomanganese produced by Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NZF) and Zaporozhye Ferroalloys Plant (ZZF) in the given period fell by 4.2 percent year on year to 141,600 mt. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s output of ferromanganese declined by 34.3 percent year on year to 26,960 mt in the January-March period of the current year, with Kramatorsk Ferroalloys Plant (KZF) being idle during the period in question. Ukraine’s output of ferrosilicon in the given period, on the contrary, rose by 52.7 percent year on year to 18,400 mt, while its output of manganese metal increased by 61.4 percent year on year to 1,130 mt.



In the meantime, in the first quarter of the current year Ukraine-based Pokrov Mining and Processing Plant (Pokrov GOK) with 255,300 mt and Marganets Mining and Processing Plant (Marganets GOK) with 106,200 mt together produced a total of 361,440 mt of manganese concentrate, up 7.7 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.



