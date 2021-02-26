Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 9.2 percent in January

Friday, 26 February 2021 16:34:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Ukraine-based mills produced 54,550 mt of ferroalloys, down 9.2 percent year on year, according to UkrFA (Ukrainian association of producers of ferroalloys and other electrometallurgy products). In particular, the output of silicomanganese produced by Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NZF) and Zaporozhye Ferroalloys Plant (ZZF) in the given month fell by 6.7 percent year on year to 42,120 mt. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s output of ferromanganese declined by 44.5 percent year on year to 6,330 mt in January, with Kramatorsk Ferroalloys Plant (KZF) being idle during the first month of the current year. Ukraine’s output of ferrosilicon in the given month declined by 73.2 percent year on year to 5,820 mt, while its output of manganese metal fell by 86.7 percent year on year to 280 mt.

In the meantime, in January this year Ukraine-based Pokrov Mining and Processing Plant (Pokrov GOK) with 78,500 mt and Marganets Mining and Processing Plant (Marganets GOK) with 29,030 mt together produced a total of 107,530 mt of manganese concentrate, up 2.9 percent year on year.

In 2020, Ukraine-based mills produced 746,400 mt of ferroalloys, down 28.6 percent year on year.