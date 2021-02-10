﻿
Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports down 33.7 percent in January

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 16:25:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Ukraine-based ferroalloy producers exported 45,400 mt of ferroalloys, down 33.7 percent year on year, according to Ukrainian customs data. In terms of value, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports in the given month fell by 35.3 percent year on year to $47.6 million. In particular, supplies to Poland and Italy accounted for 18.89 percent and 16.08 percent of the total value respectively, while Turkey accounted for a 15.83 percent share.

In 2020, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports amounted to 626,600 mt, declining by 25 percent year on year, as SteelOrbis reported earlier.


