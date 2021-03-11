Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports down 39.1 percent in February

Thursday, 11 March 2021 15:30:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Ukraine-based ferroalloy producers exported 42,900 mt, down 39.1 percent year on year, according to Ukrainian customs data. In terms of value, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports in the given month fell by 26.3 percent year on year to $49.9 million.

Overall, in the January-February period of the current year, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports declined by 36.4 percent year on year to 88,400 mt. In terms of value, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports in the given period fell by 31 percent year on year to $97.5 million. In particular, supplies to Turkey accounted for 18.2 percent of the total value, while Italy and Poland accounted for 14.6 percent and 14.4 percent shares, respectively.

In 2020, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports amounted to 626,600 mt, declining by 25 percent year on year, as SteelOrbis reported earlier.