﻿
Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports more than halved in July

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 11:45:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports amounted to 34,500 mt, declining by 53.4 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports in the given month fell by 50.8 percent year on year to $39.3 million, according to the official statistics.

In the January-July period of the current year, Ukraine’s ferroalloy shipments abroad totaled 417,200 mt, down 21.7 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports fell by 23.8 percent year on year to $445.9 million. In particular, supplies to the Netherlands and Turkey accounted for 26.77 percent and 14.31 percent of the total value respectively, while Italy accounted for 12.24 percent of the total, SteelOrbis has learned.


