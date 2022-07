Tuesday, 26 July 2022 14:20:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based stainless seamless pipe producer Centravis has issued details of the current situation regarding its operations.

The company stated that it has resumed production following the suspension which took place last week due to the Russian shelling of Nikopol.

The company’s employees were not hurt, the production equipment was not damaged and it continues to take orders, Centravis ensured.