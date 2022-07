Friday, 15 July 2022 11:10:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steelmaker ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, has resumed operations at its rebar production line DS-250-5 following a long downtime, according to media reports.

The heating of the furnace began last week on July 7 and the first rebar with a diameter of 16 mm was produced on July 11. The company will roll several more types of rebar of different diameters, including shaft rebar, as well as different assortments of round steel.