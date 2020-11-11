Ukraine-based Azovstal’s pig iron output up 7.4 percent in Jan-Oct

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 14:27:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-October period of the current year, Ukraine-based integrated steel mill Azovstal, owned by mining and steel producing group Metinvest, increased its pig iron production by 7.9 percent year on year to 3.12 million mt, according to local media sources. This resulted from resilient demand for pig iron in the global market during the given period, despite the challenging market conditions in general. Meanwhile, the company's crude steel output totaled 3.42 million mt in the January-October period of the current year, almost unchanged compared to the same period in the previous year. The company’s finished steel output increased by two percent year on year to 3.21 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

In October alone, the company produced 280,000 mt of pig iron, 260,000 mt of crude steel and 240,000 mt of finished steel.