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UK Steel Industry Bill clears House of Lords

Wednesday, 15 July 2026 10:20:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK Steel Industry (Nationalisation) Bill has completed its third reading in the House of Lords, marking the final stage of its examination in the upper chamber before returning to the House of Commons, the UK Parliament stated.

The legislation forms part of the government's broader Steel Strategy and is intended to provide a framework for the government intervention where public ownership is deemed necessary to protect the national interest, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

No amendments proposed at third reading

The third reading took place on July 13 and provided members of the House of Lords with a final opportunity to review the legislation and ensure it is effective, workable and free of loopholes.

No amendments were tabled ahead of the third reading. Members instead discussed the progress of the bill following its passage through the House of Lords.

Bill returns to House of Commons

Following completion of the third reading, the bill will now return to the House of Commons for further consideration.

If the House of Commons agrees with the version approved by the House of Lords, the legislation will move to the next stage of the parliamentary process.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking 

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