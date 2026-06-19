Tata Steel UK advances Port Talbot electric arc furnace transformation

Tata Steel UK has stated that major progress has been achieved in the transformation of its Port Talbot steelworks, one year after it first documented the site’s transition toward electric arc furnace-based steelmaking.

According to the company’s latest project update, areas that previously consisted of open fields, redundant infrastructure and former industrial land have now become active construction sites forming part of one of the UK’s largest industrial transformation projects.

Future scrap yard to support lower-CO2 steel production

Construction continues on the future scrap yard, which will handle around 70,000 mt of scrap per week once operational and will play a key role in supporting lower-CO2 steel production at Port Talbot. The area currently accommodates project offices and welfare facilities for approximately 1,200 workers involved in the wider transformation program.

Tata Steel UK also noted significant progress on the supporting infrastructure for the new electric arc furnace. At the future National Grid connection site, piling works are underway for a new 275,000-volt substation, while more than 220,000 mt of stone has been used to infill part of the lagoon area to create a route for transporting scrap from the rail yard to the furnace. At the former Harsco Bank, around 400,000 mt of material has been removed, with foundations now being prepared for the future fume extraction plant.

EAF transition to support sustainable steel demand

The company said that several areas inside the steelworks, previously occupied by equipment from former operations, have also been cleared and prepared for new infrastructure. The transition to electric arc furnace steelmaking forms part of Tata Steel UK’s wider investment in sustainable steel production and is expected to support customers in the construction, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors in meeting demand for lower-carbon materials.

Meanwhile, the project has reached a key manufacturing milestone, with main components of the new electric arc furnace now produced and set to begin their journey to Port Talbot from various global locations. The 3.2 million mt per year furnace, designed and manufactured by Italian metals technology specialist Tenova, will be one of the largest of its kind ever built, with the main furnace shell measuring more than nine meters across.

Tata Steel UK stated that the arrival of these components later this year will mark another important step in the Port Talbot transformation program and bring the project closer to commissioning.