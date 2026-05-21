Tata Steel UK secures exemption from 50% US steel tariff, to be subject to only 25% tariff

Tata Steel UK has secured an exemption from certain US steel tariff rules, allowing its products to continue entering the US market under a 25 percent tariff instead of the standard 50 percent duty applied to most imported steel, according to media reports.

The decision allows Tata Steel UK to continue exporting qualifying steel products to the US without being fully affected by the stricter tariff measures currently applied to many imported steel products. The decision also provides critical support for the company’s Port Talbot steelworks in Wales as it undergoes a major transition toward low-carbon steel production.

US tightens steel trade controls

The exemption comes amid broader US efforts to strengthen domestic steel production and tighten trade protections under Section 232 measures introduced on national security grounds.

Steel processed at Tata Steel UK’s Port Talbot facility will be exempt from the US “melt and pour” origin requirements that have become central to Washington’s steel trade policy.

Under current US Section 232 rules introduced during Donald Trump’s administration:

most imported steel faces a 50 percent tariff,

while UK steel benefits from a preferential 25 percent tariff arrangement, provided the steel is fully melted and poured in the exporting country.

However, after shutting down its traditional blast furnaces in 2024, Tata Steel UK no longer produces primary steel in the UK. Instead, the company imports semi-finished steel from sister operations in the Netherlands, and India, before processing the material in Wales. Without exemption, the products would not qualify as UK-origin steel under US rules and would therefore face the full 50 percent tariff.

UK steel sector seeks stable US market access

The exemption provides greater certainty for Tata Steel UK at a time when the company is navigating weak European steel demand, decarbonization investments, and restructuring of its UK operations.

The company has been pursuing major transformation plans including the transition toward electric arc furnace-based steelmaking in the UK. The exemption is seen as an important bridge measure supporting the transition of the Port Talbot plant toward electric arc furnace-based production.