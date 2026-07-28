 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tata...

Tata Steel UK warns higher Asian import quotas threaten UK operations

Tuesday, 28 July 2026 15:34:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker Tata Steel UK has warned that its UK operations could become unsustainable following increases in tariff-free import quotas for certain Asian suppliers, which may expose the local market to rising volumes of lower-priced steel, according to local media reports.

Under the revised safeguard system, imports exceeding the relevant quotas face a 50 percent tariff. However, Vietnam's annual quota for metallic-coated galvanized steel has more than tripled from 51,000 mt to 174,000 mt, while India's quota has increased from 98,000 mt to 125,000 mt, reportedly as part of broader trade negotiations between London and New Delhi.

Tata Steel stated that the combined quota of almost 300,000 mt for India and Vietnam represents approximately half of the 600,000 mt of galvanized steel produced annually at its Llanwern plant in South Wales, raising the risk that cheaper imports could undercut domestic output.

The company argued that the changes come as the European Union and other major markets tighten steel import restrictions, potentially redirecting excess Asian material to the UK, while British producers face stricter environmental requirements than many overseas competitors. Tata warned that, without an appropriate balance between fairly traded imports and domestic production, the UK could become a dumping ground and lose strategic steelmaking capacity supporting its broader manufacturing supply chains.

The warning comes as Tata Steel restructures its UK operations following the closure of the remaining blast furnaces at Port Talbot, where it is investing in electric arc furnace-based lower-emission steel production.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

UK government nationalizes British Steel to safeguard domestic steelmaking

17 Jul | Steel News

UK Steel Industry Bill clears House of Lords

15 Jul | Steel News

Jingye seeks compensation from UK over British Steel takeover

14 Jul | Steel News

UK procurement reforms could support domestic steel industry through security-focused purchasing

22 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel UK advances Port Talbot electric arc furnace transformation

19 Jun | Steel News

UK considering changes to steel import restrictions following industry concerns

11 Jun | Steel News

British Steel nationalization bill advances to House of Lords

11 Jun | Steel News

Fire at Tata Steel UK’s Port Talbot plant temporarily halts hot strip mill operations

09 Jun | Steel News

UK government and Jingye at odds over British Steel compensation

21 May | Steel News

Tata Steel UK secures exemption from 50% US steel tariff, to be subject to only 25% tariff

21 May | Steel News