Tata Steel UK warns higher Asian import quotas threaten UK operations

UK-based steelmaker Tata Steel UK has warned that its UK operations could become unsustainable following increases in tariff-free import quotas for certain Asian suppliers, which may expose the local market to rising volumes of lower-priced steel, according to local media reports.

Under the revised safeguard system, imports exceeding the relevant quotas face a 50 percent tariff. However, Vietnam's annual quota for metallic-coated galvanized steel has more than tripled from 51,000 mt to 174,000 mt, while India's quota has increased from 98,000 mt to 125,000 mt, reportedly as part of broader trade negotiations between London and New Delhi.

Tata Steel stated that the combined quota of almost 300,000 mt for India and Vietnam represents approximately half of the 600,000 mt of galvanized steel produced annually at its Llanwern plant in South Wales, raising the risk that cheaper imports could undercut domestic output.

The company argued that the changes come as the European Union and other major markets tighten steel import restrictions, potentially redirecting excess Asian material to the UK, while British producers face stricter environmental requirements than many overseas competitors. Tata warned that, without an appropriate balance between fairly traded imports and domestic production, the UK could become a dumping ground and lose strategic steelmaking capacity supporting its broader manufacturing supply chains.

The warning comes as Tata Steel restructures its UK operations following the closure of the remaining blast furnaces at Port Talbot, where it is investing in electric arc furnace-based lower-emission steel production.