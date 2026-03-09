UK manufacturers assess trade implications of EU Industrial Accelerator Act

Following the European Commission’s official introduction of the Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA), the UK manufacturers’ organization Make UK has assessed the potential implications of the legislation for future trade between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The proposal will now undergo scrutiny by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union, which have the authority to amend, approve or reject elements of the draft legislation. The regulation can only advance once the European Commission, Parliament and Council agree on a common final text.

Key provisions expected to change during negotiations

During the legislative review process, the proposal is expected to evolve significantly. According to Make UK, several aspects of the draft legislation may be revised during negotiations.

These include provisions governing foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly ownership cap thresholds, the definition of “strategic sectors,” and rules related to global manufacturing capacity limits.

Given the complexity and political sensitivity of the proposal, the legislative process is expected to take considerable time before a final version is adopted.

UK seeks recognition as trusted industrial partner

For the UK, maintaining active engagement with the legislative discussions will be important due to the high level of integration between UK and EU industrial supply chains.

Under the current draft, the Act includes provisions allowing derogations for certain third-country bidders participating in procurement schemes. The UK would automatically fall under this derogation category, reflecting the close integration of UK-EU industrial supply chains. Industry representatives have emphasized the importance of ensuring that the UK continues to be treated as a trusted economic partner within the framework of the Act.

Make UK calls for continued dialogue with EU

Make UK stated that it will support the UK government in its ongoing dialogue with the European Commission while working with industry stakeholders to monitor developments.

The organization stressed that the objective is to ensure that the final legislative framework recognizes the UK’s role as a close economic partner and provides appropriate derogations distinguishing allied economies from geopolitical competitors.