US steel exports up 32.6 percent in January 2026 from December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in January this year increased by 32.6 percent from December and were down 20.2 percent year on year to 564,864 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in January totaled $1.04 billion, compared to $844.38 million in December and $1.18 billion in January 2025.

Steel exports to Mexico in January were up 31.2 percent compared to December and were down 9.2 percent year on year to 325,593 mt, while exports to Canada were up 39.7 percent month on month and down 33.0 percent compared to January 2024 to 208,498 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in January included China with 3,502 mt, Belgium with 1,974 mt, and India with 1,533 mt.

Major steel products exported in January include HDG at 110,145 mt, hot rolled sheets at 51,270 mt, cut-length steel plates at 69,685 mt, cold rolled sheets at 64,926 mt, and plates in coil at 38,747 mt.