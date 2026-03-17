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UK plans to raise steel tariffs to 50% under new steel sector strategy

Tuesday, 17 March 2026 15:23:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK government is planning to raise steel import tariffs to 50 percent as part of a broader strategy aimed at supporting its domestic steel industry, according to a report by US-based Politico.

The planned measures are expected to include reductions in import quotas alongside higher duties on volumes exceeding those limits, bringing the UK more closely in line with existing policies in the EU and the US.

The tariff move is expected to form part of the government’s forthcoming steel sector strategy, which officials say will outline measures to secure the long-term future of domestic steelmaking.

A government spokesperson stated that the UK remains committed to ensuring a sustainable future for steel production and jobs, with further details to be announced alongside the strategy.

Industry under pressure from imports and costs

The UK steel sector has been facing significant challenges, including high energy costs, intense competition from lower-priced imports, particularly from China, and broader global overcapacity pressures. These factors have contributed to financial strain across the industry, with major producers affected. Recent developments underscore the pressure on the sector. Tata Steel has already closed two blast furnaces at its Port Talbot site, while the UK government previously intervened to take control of British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant to prevent its shutdown.


Tags: UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

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