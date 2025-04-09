 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UK...

UK government unveils energy relief for domestic steelmakers

Wednesday, 09 April 2025 17:09:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The steel council in the UK has hosted its second meeting today, April 9, bringing industry leaders such as British Steel, Tata Steel and Liberty Steel together, with the government announcing some measures to support domestic steelmakers.

During the meeting, Sarah Jones, minister for industry, stated that the Network Charging Compensation (NCC) scheme under the British Industry Supercharger package will be provided to the steel industry. Ms. Jones underlined that the scheme will bring energy costs for steel companies and other energy-intensive industries closer in line with other major economies worldwide.

Within the scope of the NCC scheme, the first payments to the industry will be made next month and will provide over £15 million in energy price relief for businesses in May alone. Once fully implemented, the total value of reduced electricity prices from the Supercharger package is expected to be between £320 million and £410 million in 2025, and more than £5 billion over the next 10 years.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Liberty Steel calls for government action to revitalize UK steel industry

04 Apr | Steel News

British Steel starts consultation on closure of its Scunthorpe plant

28 Mar | Steel News

British Steel rejects government’s funding, puts jobs at risk

27 Mar | Steel News

British steelmakers face order cancellations due to US steel tariffs

20 Mar | Steel News

UK Steel proposes new mechanism to address uncompetitive electricity prices

17 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal SSC to supply HDG to UK-based air conditioning contractor

10 Mar | Steel News

Liberty Pipes Hartlepool starts line pipe production for energy infrastructure project

07 Mar | Steel News

British Steel to supply rails for Egypt’s Green Line railway

05 Mar | Steel News

UK’s Harsco Environmental to perform under furnace digging services for two EAFs at Turkey’s İDÇ

20 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel UK receives official approval for EAF project at Port Talbot

19 Feb | Steel News