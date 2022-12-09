﻿
UK approves controversial coal mine despite climate targets

Friday, 09 December 2022 11:17:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK government has announced that it has approved the controversial Woodhouse Colliery coal mine, which is owned by West Cumbria Mining. The mine will be the first coal mine approved in 30 years.

The mine will annually produce 2.78 million mt of coking coal to be used in steelmaking and will create about 500 jobs. 

The approval of the mine has drawn a backflash from environmentalists claiming that it will undermine climate targets and the country’s transition to a greener economy, while other market players stated that the mine will reduce the need for imported coal and will contribute to local employment. 

UK’s Climate Change Committee stated that 85 percent of the coal the mine will annually produce will be exported, especially to steelmaking plants in the EU. 

Michael Gove, secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, who gave the approval for the mine, stated that the mine will not be used for power generation and seeks to be net zero in its operations. 


