Uğur Dalbeler: Stable exchange rate of great importance for Turkish steel industry

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 15:55:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In an interview on Turkish TV channel Bloomberg HT, Uğur Dalbeler, vice president of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association, has commented on the effects of increases in energy prices and the fluctuations in the exchange rates on the Turkish steel industry.

Mr. Dalbeler stated that exchange rate stabilization is important for the industry since the Turkish steel industry is dependent on foreign sources in terms of both raw materials and energy.

Pointing out that the steel industry is an energy-intensive industry, Dalbeler said that, due to the hikes in natural gas and electricity prices, the Turkish steel industry has entered 2022 with a significant cost increase which undermines its competitiveness.


