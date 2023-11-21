﻿
UAW reaches definitive agreements with Detroit-based automakers

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 14:16:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The United Auto Workers union (UAW) in the US has announced that its members at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have approved the recent tentative agreements reached in negotiations between the UAW and the Detroit-based automakers.

The agreements inked with the automakers include substantial wage increases and tens of billions of dollars in product and investment commitments from the companies.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the UAW union had commenced a strike against the abovementioned automakers back in September.

The strike in question affected many aspects of the steel sector. For instance, US Steel halted production at its blast furnace at its Granite City Works, while the local flat steel and scrap markets were severely disrupted in terms of prices and supply.


