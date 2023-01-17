Turkish motor vehicle sales increase seven percent in 2022

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 15:52:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 121,946 units, increasing by 83.0 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 86,774 units, up 99.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the full year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 827,147 units, up seven percent on year-on-year basis.

In 2022, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 970,124 units, up 3.5 percent, while passenger car exports increased by one percent to 571,218 units, both year on year. In the given year, the country exported 335,148 small trucks, up 7.8 percent year on year. In the full year, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 5.5 percent to $31.51 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $9.07 billion, falling by 2.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In December last year, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 62,012 units, rising by 97.9 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 48,866 units, up 114.2 percent, year on year. In 2022, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 454,145 units, rising by 6.7 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 361,655 units, moving up by 7.7 percent, both compared to 2021.