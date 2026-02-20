 |  Login 
Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 4.35 percent in January 2026 from December

Friday, 20 February 2026 14:31:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January 2026, Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 4.06 percent compared to December and by 35.12 percent year on year, while an average rise of 27.63 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 4.35 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 28.37 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 20.32 percent.

On the other hand, in January Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 3.42 percent compared to December and increased by 33.26 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 27.20 percent.


