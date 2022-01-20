Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 27.37% in Dec from Nov

Thursday, 20 January 2022 13:39:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 25.92 percent compared to November and was up by 87.64 percent year on year, while an average rise of 41.01 percent was registered for the last 12 months.

In December last year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 27.37 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 129.12 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the last 12 months was 66.17 percent.

On the other hand, in December last year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 24.77 percent compared to November and were up by 87.34 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the last 12 months was 43.55 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.