Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 1.34 percent in April from March

Friday, 03 May 2024 13:27:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 3.6 percent compared to March and increased by 55.66 percent year on year, while an average rise of 45.8 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 1.34 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 50.15 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 37.6 percent.

On the other hand, in April Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 2.03 percent compared to February and increased by 60.49 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 56.5 percent.