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Turkish metal producers' foreign sales prices up 1.87 percent in July 2026 from June

Thursday, 20 August 2026 12:04:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July 2026, Turkish producers' foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.51 percent compared to June and by 29.67 percent year on year, while an average rise of 31.99 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish basic metal industry increased by 1.87 percent month on month and went up by 31.21 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 25.74 percent.

On the other hand, in July Turkish producers' foreign sales prices for fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, went up by 1.31 percent compared to June and increased by 21.90 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 27.64 percent.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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