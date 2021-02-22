Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices down 0.24% in Jan from Dec

Monday, 22 February 2021 15:16:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general decreased by 1.37 percent compared to December and was up by 32.51 percent year on year, while an average rise of 24.58 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In January this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry fell by 0.24 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 42.17 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 25.13 percent.

On the other hand, in January this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, decreased by 2.82 percent compared to December and were up by 34.30 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 24.71 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.