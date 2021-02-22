﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices down 0.24% in Jan from Dec

Monday, 22 February 2021 15:16:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general decreased by 1.37 percent compared to December and was up by 32.51 percent year on year, while an average rise of 24.58 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In January this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry fell by 0.24 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 42.17 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 25.13 percent.

On the other hand, in January this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, decreased by 2.82 percent compared to December and were up by 34.30 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 24.71 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  manufacturing  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Feb

Turkey’s basic metal output up 3.1 percent in December from November
10  Feb

Unemployment in Turkey rises to 12.9% in Nov compared to Oct
05  Feb

TCUD: 2021 will be better for Turkey’s steel sector
03  Feb

Annual inflation rate in Turkey reaches 14.97 percent in January
27  Jan

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use rises in Jan from Dec 