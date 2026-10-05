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Turkish metal producers' domestic sales prices up 2.42% in Sept 2026 from Aug

Monday, 05 October 2026 12:05:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 2.07 percent month on month and by 27.38 percent year on year, while an average rise of 27.81 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey's basic metal industry was up by 2.42 percent on month-on-month basis and by 29.93 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 24.73 percent.

On the other hand, in September the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, grew by 1.96 percent compared to August and by 23.99 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 24.44 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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