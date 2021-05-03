Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 10.78% in Apr from Mar

Monday, 03 May 2021 12:17:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 4.34 percent month on month and by 35.17 percent year on year, while an average rise of 19.44 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In April, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 10.78 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 71.71 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 36.34 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 5.45 percent compared to March and was up 37.86 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 24.19 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.