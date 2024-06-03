﻿
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices down 1.25% in May from April

Monday, 03 June 2024 12:22:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 1.96 percent month on month and by 57.68 percent year on year, while an average rise of 47.24 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was down by 1.25 percent on month-on-month basis and up by 47.93 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 40.74 percent.

On the other hand, in May the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 0.69 percent compared to April and by 57.19 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 57.78 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


