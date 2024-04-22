﻿
English
Turkish consumer confidence up in April from March

Monday, 22 April 2024 12:34:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 79.4 points in March, was up by 1.4 percent month on month in April this year to 80.5 points, having previously increased marginally month on month in March.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in April the index for the general current economic situation decreased by 16.5 percent month on month to 41.6 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went up by 4.4 percent compared to March to 78.1 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods decreased by 15.4 percent to 47.1 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months moved down by 1.2 percent to 95.8 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In April, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months was down by 7.2 percent to 17.8 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months increased by 5.7 percent to 11.3 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.


Tags: Turkey Europe Consumption 

