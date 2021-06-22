Turkish consumer confidence up 5.8 percent in June from May

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 12:36:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 77.3 points in May this year, was up by 5.8 percent month on month in June this year at 81.7 points, having previously decreased by 3.6 percent month on month in May.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in June the index for the general current economic situation fell by 1.5 percent month on month to 55.2 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months increased by 9.2 percent compared to May to 86.0 points.

Meanwhile, in June the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was up by 0.9 percent to 35.4 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months increased by 5.2 percent to 96.9 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In June, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months rose by 14.6 percent to 13.6 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months rose by one percent to 8.1 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.