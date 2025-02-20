 |  Login 
Turkish consumer confidence up 1.4 percent in Feb from Jan

Thursday, 20 February 2025 11:31:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 81.0 points in January this year, was up by 1.4 percent month on month in February this year to 82.1 points, having previously declined by 0.4 percent in January.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in February the index for the general current economic situation decreased by 1.9 percent month on month to 52.8 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went up by 0.3 percent compared to January to 79.3 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods went up by 0.2 percent to 47.1 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months grew by one percent to 100.3 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In February, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months advanced by 11.0 percent to 23.1 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months dropped by 4.1 percent to 12.8 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.


