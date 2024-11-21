Turkish consumer confidence down in November from October

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 80.6 points in October, was down by one percent month on month in November this year to 79.8 points, having previously increased by 3.0 percent in October.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in November the index for the general current economic situation decreased by 2.4 percent month on month to 47.7 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went down by 2.0 percent compared to October to 73.8 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods went up by 8.9 percent to 56.2 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months moved down by 1.5 percent to 98.6 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In November, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months was down by 4.1 percent to 19.9 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months decreased by 11.5 percent to 10.8 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.