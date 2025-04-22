 |  Login 
Turkish consumer confidence down 2.3 percent in Apr from Mar

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 13:04:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 85.9 points in March this year, was down by 2.3 percent month on month in April this year to 83.9 points, having previously increased by 4.6 percent in March.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in April the index for the general current economic situation fell by 0.6 percent month on month to 55.6 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went down by 2.2 percent compared to March to 82.8 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods dropped by 5.3 percent to 49.5 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months decreased by 3.8 percent to 99.3 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In April, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months advanced by 10.6 percent to 25.9 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months moved up by 2.9 percent to 14.0 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.


