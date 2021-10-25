﻿
English
Turkish construction sector confidence up one percent in Oct from Sept

Monday, 25 October 2021 12:05:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the monthly sectoral confidence survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the confidence index* for the construction sector in Turkey, which stood at 91.8 points in September, increased by one percent month on month in October of the current year to 92.7 points.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish construction sector enterprise executives who own private businesses with 10 or more employees, in October this year the confidence index for construction activities recorded in the latest three months rose by 2.3 percent to 98.4 points month on month.

In October, the current overall order books sub-index decreased by 1.9 percent to 81.5 points, while the sub-index for total employment expectations over the next three months was up by 3.5 percent to 103.9 points, both compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in October of the current year, executives’ expectations for sales prices in the next three months increased by 1.9 percent month on month to 122.7 points.

*Sectoral confidence index values range between zero and 200. When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook about the current and the future period of the sector, when it is below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.


